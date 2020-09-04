1/
Gerald A. Lebakken
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Lebakken

Germantown - Gerald A. Lebakken, age 84 years, passed away on Thursday September 3, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1936 and was raised in Milwaukee to Anton I. and Dorothy C. (nee Schwab) Lebakken. On June 25, 1955 Jerry married Lillian (nee Kish), and they have been married 65 years. After raising their family in Hubertus, they retired to their lake cottage in Fremont.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, storytelling and joking around with his children and grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his wife Lillian, children Scott (Susan), Richard (Mari) Luanne (Bruce) Burg, 13 grandchildren, Daniel (Andrea), Sheila (Curt) Stuettgen, Maria (JJ) Gehring, Joshua (Nicole), Nicholas (Cosima), Anna (Kristopher) Guerndt, Alyssa, Joseph, Jamie, Jonathan, Ryan, Allison, Austin. 18 great grandchildren, plus one more on the way, brothers Thomas (Janice), Richard (Nicky) other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jeffrey, grandson Thomas, sister Joan Happel and sister Mary Rogers.

A visitation for Jerry will be held on Wednesday September 9th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095) 4:00pm until 6:00pm with a Prayer Vigil at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Thursday September 10th at St Boniface Catholic Church (W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd Germantown, WI 53022) with Fr. Mike Petrie presiding. Final place of rest at Washington County Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved