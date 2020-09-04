Gerald Lebakken



Germantown - Gerald A. Lebakken, age 84 years, passed away on Thursday September 3, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1936 and was raised in Milwaukee to Anton I. and Dorothy C. (nee Schwab) Lebakken. On June 25, 1955 Jerry married Lillian (nee Kish), and they have been married 65 years. After raising their family in Hubertus, they retired to their lake cottage in Fremont.



Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, storytelling and joking around with his children and grandchildren.



Jerry is survived by his wife Lillian, children Scott (Susan), Richard (Mari) Luanne (Bruce) Burg, 13 grandchildren, Daniel (Andrea), Sheila (Curt) Stuettgen, Maria (JJ) Gehring, Joshua (Nicole), Nicholas (Cosima), Anna (Kristopher) Guerndt, Alyssa, Joseph, Jamie, Jonathan, Ryan, Allison, Austin. 18 great grandchildren, plus one more on the way, brothers Thomas (Janice), Richard (Nicky) other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jeffrey, grandson Thomas, sister Joan Happel and sister Mary Rogers.



A visitation for Jerry will be held on Wednesday September 9th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095) 4:00pm until 6:00pm with a Prayer Vigil at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Thursday September 10th at St Boniface Catholic Church (W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd Germantown, WI 53022) with Fr. Mike Petrie presiding. Final place of rest at Washington County Memorial Park.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store