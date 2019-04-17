Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Lewandowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald A. Lewandowski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gerald A. Lewandowski Notice
Lewandowski, Gerald A. Departed too soon on April 11, 2019, age 56 years. Beloved husband of Julie Lewandowski and forever friend to mother of his children Lisa Rengstorf. Loving father of Ashley (JR) and Eric Lewandowski and grandfather of Ella Kastelic. Devoted stepfather of Mark and Joshua Zimmerman. Dear son of Dorothy Lewandowski and the late Arnold Lewandowski. Caring brother of Sharon (Dan) Galonski, Mark (Cindy) Lewandowski, Renee (Mike) Balcerak, and Janet (Scott) Graham. Further survived by brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and great friends. Gerald was a graduate of Pulaski High School and worked for the city of Milwaukee for over 30 years. Playing with Ella, singing & dancing to Elvis, laughing with family & friends, enjoying his time outdoors at his camper and watching sports & "The Curse of Oak Island" filled his life with joy. Visitation will be held Fri., April 19 from 4PM-8PM with a 7PM ceremony at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Rd (corner of Hwys J and JJ), Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now