Lewandowski, Gerald A. Departed too soon on April 11, 2019, age 56 years. Beloved husband of Julie Lewandowski and forever friend to mother of his children Lisa Rengstorf. Loving father of Ashley (JR) and Eric Lewandowski and grandfather of Ella Kastelic. Devoted stepfather of Mark and Joshua Zimmerman. Dear son of Dorothy Lewandowski and the late Arnold Lewandowski. Caring brother of Sharon (Dan) Galonski, Mark (Cindy) Lewandowski, Renee (Mike) Balcerak, and Janet (Scott) Graham. Further survived by brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and great friends. Gerald was a graduate of Pulaski High School and worked for the city of Milwaukee for over 30 years. Playing with Ella, singing & dancing to Elvis, laughing with family & friends, enjoying his time outdoors at his camper and watching sports & "The Curse of Oak Island" filled his life with joy. Visitation will be held Fri., April 19 from 4PM-8PM with a 7PM ceremony at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Rd (corner of Hwys J and JJ), Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019