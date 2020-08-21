1/1
Gerald A. "Gerry" Murphy
Gerald "Gerry" A. Murphy

Gerald "Gerry" A. Murphy passed away on August 19th, 2020 at his home in Waterford, Wisconsin surrounded by his loving family. Gerry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Bernard and Margaret (Nee: Gilch) Murphy. He graduated from Pius XI High School class of '61 and went on to further his education obtaining an associates degree at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Gerry went on to proudly served his country in the United States Navy. When returning from service Gerry married the love of his life Kathleen Petzak. They built a life in Grafton, Wisconsin where they lived for 30 years, working and raising their two sons. Gerry worked as a subcontracting supervisor at P&H Mining Equipment retiring with 30 years of service. Gerry was also a very proud member of the American Legion Essman- Schroeder Post 20 in Waterford.

Gerry is survived by his wife Kathleen; sons Robert (Michelle) and Brian (Maria); granddaughters Mackenzie and Mikayla; grandson Liam; and many more family members, friends, and neighbors.

Gerry is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Michael (Karen) and Dennis (Nancy) Murphy.

A celebration of Gerry's life will be held on Tuesday August 25th, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105). A memorial gathering will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM with military honors following. Gerry will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Family suggest memorial donations to the American Legion post #20 of Waterford or to the American Cancer Society.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

29134 Evergreen Drive Waterford, WI 53185

262-514-4600

www.integrityfunerals.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
