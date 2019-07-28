|
|
Rose, Gerald A. Passed in peace Weds. July 24, 2019, age 77. Preceded in death by his cherished wife Sharon of 44 years. Devoted father of Glenn (Krista) and Stacey (Scott). Proud grandpa to Ada, Andy, Emma and Chris. Dear brother of Beverly, Richard, Jeanne, Jim and the late June and Mary Ann. Jerry will also be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sat. August 3, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 3774 E. Underwood Ave. from 1 PM-2:45 PM. Funeral Service 3 PM. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019