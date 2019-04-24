Services
Gerald A. "Jerry" Sobczak

Sobczak, Gerald A. "Jerry" Entered God's loving arms, Monday, April 22, 2019, age 67 years. Beloved husband of Deb (nee Argentati). Dear dad of Greg (Jessica) Kuklinski, Katie (Ricky) Young, Kim (Mat Mauch) Paradowski, and Kori (Zach Nolan) Sobczak. Former father-in-law of Mike Paradowski. Loving Bompa of Kevin, Abbie, Jake, Layla, Izzie, Logan and Max. Son-in-law of the late Mike and the late Kathy Donnell. Twin brother of Gary (Marilyn) Sobczak. Brother of Tom Sobczak, Christine Garrison, the late Don and the late Dave Sobczak. Brother-in-law of Carrie Haselow, Mary Beth Alvarez and Mickey Donnell. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, April 29th, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven Campus - 2322 S. 106th St.) 3 PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM. Jerry loved all Wisconsin sports, gardening, cooking, working on the house and most importantly spending time with his family and furry friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
