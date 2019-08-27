|
Abraham DDS, Gerald On August 24, 2019, Gerald "Jerry" Abraham passed on to eternal peace with Jesus at the age of 86. He is survived by Carolyn, his devoted and loving wife of 62 years and his daughters, Jennifer Abraham, Virginia (Dan) Jagla and Beetle (Scott) Rank. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28 from 3:00PM until time of funeral service at 5:00PM at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11313 N. Riverland Rd., Mequon, WI 53092. Please see Schmidt & Bartelt website for additional information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019