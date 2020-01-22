|
Gerald Allan "Jerry" Johanneck
Gerald "Jerry" Allan Johanneck - loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Passed away gently and peacefully surrounded by love, from a long term illness on January 18, 2020 at the young age of 50.
Jerry was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 25, 1969 to Gerald and Jacqueline (Machak) Johanneck. His spirit was bright and he leaves behind that light to shine over his parents, Jerry and Jackie; his life partner, Karen Matuszak; his brothers and sisters: Cheryl (Bill Zierer) Kossow, Daryl, Debbie (Brian) Bogrow, Carrie (Eugene) Grobschmidt, Jill and Randy; nieces and nephews: Adam, Kayla, Anna, great nieces and nephew: Austin, Heavyn and Abby. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Gladys Johanneck and Marie Nipe; and his niece Jennifer. He will be deeply missed by his loving extended Matuszak family and an incredible group of friends, many of whom were like family to him.
Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, February 2 from 11 AM to 2 PM with a memorial service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated. The family would also like to extend their thanks to the staff at the VA Hospital for their excellent care and compassion. See funeral home website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020