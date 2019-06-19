Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Erdmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald B. "Jerry" Erdmann

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gerald B. "Jerry" Erdmann Notice
Erdmann, Gerald B. "Jerry" Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, June 13, 2019, age 93 years. Dear father of Marilynn Erdmann, Robert (Carol) Erdmann, Steven (Sherry) Erdmann and step-father of Gail Ankerson. Brother of Kenneth (Louise) Erdmann and James (Barbara) Erdmann. Further survived by eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Sylvia Erdmann; his wife, Doris Ann (nee Mueller) and wife, Norma (nee Rager); his son, Gerald Jr.; and one brother and four sisters. Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 9:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC PARISH, 16000 W. National Avenue, New Berlin. Interment and military honors at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated. Gerald was a veteran of the US Army Air Force serving during WWII. He was a commercial pilot, an aircraft and engineering mechanic, operated several paint stores thoughout the Milwaukee area and a licensed real estate broker.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline