Erdmann, Gerald B. "Jerry" Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, June 13, 2019, age 93 years. Dear father of Marilynn Erdmann, Robert (Carol) Erdmann, Steven (Sherry) Erdmann and step-father of Gail Ankerson. Brother of Kenneth (Louise) Erdmann and James (Barbara) Erdmann. Further survived by eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Sylvia Erdmann; his wife, Doris Ann (nee Mueller) and wife, Norma (nee Rager); his son, Gerald Jr.; and one brother and four sisters. Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 9:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC PARISH, 16000 W. National Avenue, New Berlin. Interment and military honors at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated. Gerald was a veteran of the US Army Air Force serving during WWII. He was a commercial pilot, an aircraft and engineering mechanic, operated several paint stores thoughout the Milwaukee area and a licensed real estate broker.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019