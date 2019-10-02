|
Gerald B. Glembin
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life September 28, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Glembin. Loving father of Mark (the late Karen) Glembin and Gail (Michael) Reck. Dear grandpa of Erik (Liz) Glembin, Christine (the late Jason) Glembin, Sarah (Tyler) Nichols and Elizabeth (the late Stuart) Reck. Further survived by 5 great grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Jerry was a US Air Force Veteran, an avid Packer Fan and a very dedicated family man.
A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS Greenridge Chapel on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 from 10 AM until time of services at 12 noon. Private Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association would be appreiated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019