|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Blazek
Entered into Eternal Life on September 12, 2019 at age 84. Cherished husband of Connie (nee Pierce) for 63 years. Loving father of JoEllen (Bob) Winter, Sue (Don) Tipple, Mary (Ken) Carstens, Nancy (Jeff) Blazek-Hall. Proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother of Bob (Nancy), Marilyn, and Dorothy (Carl). Further survived by other family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4pm until time of Vigil Service at 7pm.
Additional visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. James Catholic Church, W220N6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to are greatly appreciated.
Additional details on Funeral Home Website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019