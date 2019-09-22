Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Vigil
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
W220N6588 Town Line Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
W220N6588 Town Line Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Blazek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Blazek


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" Blazek Notice
Gerald "Jerry" Blazek

Entered into Eternal Life on September 12, 2019 at age 84. Cherished husband of Connie (nee Pierce) for 63 years. Loving father of JoEllen (Bob) Winter, Sue (Don) Tipple, Mary (Ken) Carstens, Nancy (Jeff) Blazek-Hall. Proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother of Bob (Nancy), Marilyn, and Dorothy (Carl). Further survived by other family and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4pm until time of Vigil Service at 7pm.

Additional visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. James Catholic Church, W220N6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to are greatly appreciated.

Additional details on Funeral Home Website.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline