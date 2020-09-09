1/
Gerald C. Graham
Gerald C. Graham

West Allis - Passed away unexpectedly September 6, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Husband of the late Sandra Graham. Loving dad of Tammy Graham and Tricia Ganas. Dear grandpa of Hunter, Kaleb and Elliott. Brother of Richard, Carolyn, Susan and Robert. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Memorial services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Friday at the funeral home 4:00 pm until time of services.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
SEP
18
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
