Gerald C. "Jerry" Grosenick
Seminole, FL - Jerry Grosenick, 89, formerly Menomonee Falls, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019, after a brief illness. Jerry was born on August 24, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI to Elmer (Jerry) and Elizabeth Grosenick. After graduating from St. John's Military Academy in Delafield, WI, Jerry attended night school at Marquette University, earning a business degree in accounting. Like his father before him, Jerry became a restauranteur, owning and managing several restaurants in the Milwaukee area ( The Hawley House, Jerry's Village Inn, and the Tyrolean Town House).
Jerry married Donna Jean Mitchell in 1951. They settled in Menomonee Falls, where they worked and raised their six children. After Donna's death in 1988, Jerry sold everything and traveled throughout the Southeastern part of the United States. When Jerry wasn't traveling, he enjoyed spending time with friends in Bartlett, Tennessee. Jerry later retired to his favorite place, Florida, where he happily lived out the last three years of his life.
Jerry enjoyed traveling and meeting people, sharing stories, reading, flea markets, landscaping, playing cards, and caring for his dogs, Roxie and Benji.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Jean Grosenick (Mitchell); beloved granddaughter, Amber Malmarowski (Wright); and brothers, Gilbert Grosenick (Paula) and Jim Grosenick (Debbie).
Jerry is survived by his loving children: Linda Wright (Ron), Deborah Hughes (Jack), Jerry Grosenick (Laura), Carol Blackbourn (Lisle), Kathy Duret (Raph), John Grosenick (Pauline) and his sister Dorene Kerndl. Jerry loved and was proud of all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in late spring at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorial donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Lakeland Animal Shelter, or other animal shelter would be deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020