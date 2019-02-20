Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
1755 N. Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
1755 N. Calhoun Rd.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Hoerig, Gerald C. "Jerry" Born to Eternal Life on February 17, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Loving husband of Marlyce Hoerig (Nee Valentine) of 67 years. Father of Claude (Georgia), Linda (Brian) and Debbie (Jeff). Proud grandpa of Matthew (Tia), Hayley (Joe), Jenny (Marc), Peter, Josh (Nora), Jim (Angela), Jodi (Matt), and great-grandchildren Logan, Samantha, Harlow, Reese, Rowan, Liam, Mason, Holden, Marcel, Tegan and Otto. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, with a special thanks to Watertown, WI neighbors and friends. Gerald was a carpenter for 45 years leaving a legacy through his craftmanship and talents. A visitation will be held from 10AM-12PM Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (1755 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12PM. Private family burial Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hope Network P.O. Box 531 Menomonee Falls, WI 53052. To receive obit/directions text 1835642 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
