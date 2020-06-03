Gerald C. Meyers Jr.
Age 86, passed away on May 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to Marlene for 60 years. Loving father to Ken and Sue (Tim) Lassa. Grandfather to Sarah, Kyle and Natalie. Great-grandfather to Jordan, Kaden and Quinn. Jerry served in the Air Force during the Korean War. A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Wounded Warriors.
Age 86, passed away on May 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to Marlene for 60 years. Loving father to Ken and Sue (Tim) Lassa. Grandfather to Sarah, Kyle and Natalie. Great-grandfather to Jordan, Kaden and Quinn. Jerry served in the Air Force during the Korean War. A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Wounded Warriors.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 3, 2020.