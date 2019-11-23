Services
Gerald D. "Jerry" Claussen

Gerald D. "Jerry" Claussen Notice
Gerald "Jerry" D. Claussen

Menomonee Falls - Born on January 1, 1928 and passed away in his home on November 17, 2019. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Great Lakes, Illinois in the 9th Naval District in the IBM Personnel Accounting Office. He was a 1951 graduate of the University of Miami. In 1957, he married his beloved Elizabeth ("Betty" Redmond), and they were happily married for 54 years until Betty's death in 2011. They were the loving parents of Cathy (the late Roger) Franklin and Ellie (Jim) Hughes of Bellingham, WA; the late Caroline Claussen; Dave Claussen (Naomi Waxman) of Chicago, IL; and father-in-law of Dr. Maureen McKnight of Shorewood, WI. Jerry was the proud and loving grandfather of Kevin (Dominique) Claussen, Jeff and Bryan Hughes, Chloe and Allegra Franklin, and Henry and Maggie Claussen. He will be remembered fondly by many lifelong friends and family across the U.S. and by nieces, nephews and special friends Dan Dohrn, Louie Romell, Mary Ciocarelli, Chuck Burroughs, and Audrey Norris. He was preceded in death by his sister Elaine Claussen Dyer and by his parents Bessie (Eggert) and Detlef Claussen. Please see Funeral Home website for more details.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
