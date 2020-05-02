Gerald D. Gruszewski



Pewaukee - Passed away May 1, 2020, age 80 years. Beloved husband of Laura (nee McCarthy) for 53 years. Devoted father of Cheryl (RD) Harles and Christine (Steven) Zakrzewski. Proud grandfather of Isabelle. Dear brother of Gene (Joan) Gruszewski and Carol (Louis) Opansky. Further survived by other relatives and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Special thanks to Seasons Hospice and the caregiver's of Always Best Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hunger Task Force would be appreciated.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store