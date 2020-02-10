|
Gerald D. Wolf
Passed away peacefully on Sunday February 9th. Age 79. He was a Tool and Die Maker at Alloy Products in Waukesha. Loving husband of Dorothy Mary (nee Fronczak). Father of MaryRose (Gregory) Hinson and Ben J. (Katy) Wolf. Grandpa of Alex and Jeremy. Brother of James (Sharon) Wolf and Robert (Joy) Wolf. Uncle to Lisa (Boyd) Dittmer, Susie (Jason) Schliepp, Tiffany (Shawn) Phillips, R.J. (Michele) Fronczak, Karen Dove and Earl (Nancy) Weigl. He will be missed by his dog Charlie Brown and other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Friday February 14th, QUEEN OF APOSTLES CHURCH, N35W23360 Capitol Dr, 11:30AM- 1:00PM. Funeral Service 1:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020