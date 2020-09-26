Gerald Dorff, MDCalled Home to the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020 at age 82. Beloved husband of Sandy (nee Geyser) Dorff for over 61 years. Devoted father of Beth (Rich) Hohl, Carol (Tobin) Anderson, Gregg (Sherrie) Dorff, Anna (Mark) Duerwachter, Gary (Jenny) Dorff, Joe (Mindy) Dorff, Don (Angie) Dorff, and foster father of Roberta Morin. Cherished grandfather "JaJa" of Becky, Jessica (Brandon), Zach, Karri (Dave), Stephanie (Andrew), Brad (Hayley), Kira (Donovan), Melissa (Chris), Kellen, Tyler, Matt, Jeremy (Autumn), Alex (Missy), Ryan, A.J., Brandon, Kirsten, Joe, Jaden, Julia, Shay, Maya, Brianna, Samuel, and Connor. Proud great-grandfather "JaJa" of Alexa, Kaden, Jordyn, Reese, Kinsley, Landon, Sawyer, Ella, Larkin, Isla, Madelyn, and Olive. Dear brother of (the late) Phyllis (the late Stan) Cielak, Joan (Jim) Ziolkowski, and Jean (Ray) Dorscher. Also loved by many other family and friends.Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Olive (nee LaPerriere) Dorff and daughter Diana Marie Dorff.Dr. Gerald Dorff was a proud graduate of Marquette High School, Marquette University, and Marquette Medical School. Following medical school, he interned at Lutheran Hospital of Milwaukee. Shortly after starting his career, he was called to serve in the Public Health Service on Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in North Dakota. After making his way back to Wisconsin, Dr. Dorff completed his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Infectious Disease. He went on to work at Harwood Medical Associates for 20 years. He co-founded and was president of Infectious Disease Specialists of Southeastern Wisconsin for the next 20 years. He then opened his Infectious Disease solo practice for 12 years. During his career, he was on staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years as well as many other local hospitals. Dr. Dorff was an active member of numerous medical societies both nationally and locally. Throughout his career, he was highly respected in his field as an Infectious Disease Specialist and educator.Jerry loved being outdoors. His favorite past times included hunting, fishing, skiing, camping, flying small engine planes, and cooking for his famous Sunday dinners. He coached his sons in soccer and was a leader for boy scouts. He also was an active member of many parishes throughout his lifetime. Jerry loved sports and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Marquette Golden Eagles, and Wisconsin Badgers. Most importantly, he was the number one fan with his signature whistle at any of his childrens' or grandchildrens' sporting events throughout the years.Jerry's family would like to extend special thanks to all of his doctors, the Elmbrook Hospital staff, and Vitas Home Hospice.A PRIVATE FAMILY Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Charles Catholic Church. Livestreaming will be available on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11AM. through the Krause Funeral Home website. A Celebration of Life open to public, family, and friends will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Charles Catholic Church in Hartland, St. Dominic Parish in Brookfield, St. Bruno's Catholic Parish in Dousman or Marquette University.