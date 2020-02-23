|
Dr. Gerald "Jerry" E. Auger
Elm Grove - age 80, of Elm Grove passed into eternity with family prayerfully surrounding him, Thursday, February 20, 2020, after a three year battle with cancer. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Frances "Fran" Auger (nee Peters); his children Catherine (Steve) Kopesky, Ann-Sr. M. Annunciata Auger Carmelite Sister D.C.J., Jon, MD (Larissa), Peter (Anne) and Seth (Erin); his grandchildren Steven, Jr., Margaret, Lucas and Jacob Kopesky, Aislinn (Alex) Neuendorf, Ethan, Isabella, Gemma, John Paul, Joseph, James, Anna, Kateri, Hudsen and Onnie Auger; his great grandchild Harper Neuendorf; his sister Josephine "Dodie" Carr along with many more family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W. North Ave, Brookfield) on Thursday, February 27 from 4 pm until 7 pm with a Rosary starting at 7pm. Additional visitation will take place at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church St., Elm Grove) on Friday, February 28, from 9 am until 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 11 am with a private family burial to follow at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to support the direct care needs of those served by the ministries of the Carmelite Sisters, D.C.J. North Province (1230 Kavanaugh Place, Wauwatosa, WI 53213).
For the full obituary please go to beckerritter.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020