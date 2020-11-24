Gerald E. Becker
Milwaukee - Gerald passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday November 20th, 2020.
Loving husband of Valerie (Haider), dear father of Kathleen (William) Jasinski, Robert Becker, Barbara Becker (John Kerr), Cheryl (Michael) Struhar, Karen (David) Fantl; awesome grandpa to Kelsey (Brandon Biskupski) Struhar and Sarah Struhar. Also survived by his brother Thomas (Margaret) Becker, nieces, nephews and friends. Proceeded in death by his parents Martha Lakkard and August Becker, and brother Donald.
Gerald (Jerry) was a life-long resident of the city of Milwaukee. He served in the Navy during WWII in the South Pacific theater aboard a PT boat. Jerry met the love of his life, Valerie in 1948 and the two were married in 1950. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. He was a City of Milwaukee Firefighter for 29 years before retiring in 1978. Jerry was a sports enthusiast and a rummage junkie. He also loved fishing with friends and family up-north and was an avid card player.
A private funeral service was held at St. Charles Borromeo parish with internment at Mount Olivet cemetery. Jerry's family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful care he received with a special thank you to Nurses Terri and Jerry. Memorials in Gerald's honor can be given to Aurora Health Care Foundation/Home Hospice or your favorite charity
.