|
|
Gerald E. Czerwinski "Jerry"
Franklin - Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 84. Jerry was born on April 20, 1935 to Andrew and Virginia in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Family meant everything to Jerry. He was a beloved husband of 59 years to RoseMary (nee Zylka), a proud father of Sandra and Craig (Lorie), adored grandfather to his "buddy" Nicholas (Renee), Rebecca, Stephen, Amanda, and two great-grandchildren, Johnny and Juliana. Jerry also was a cherished brother to Roger (Pat) and Kathleen. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Visitation will be held on THURSDAY, January 9, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church 7219 South 27th St, Franklin, WI from 9:30AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM.
The Czerwinski family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Linden Grove New Berlin for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020