Gerald E. Ristow Jr. "Jerry"

Of Milwaukee. Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30th 2020 at the age of 66.

Jerry graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School and later from M.A.T.C. with a degree in culinary arts. He had a passion for cooking, loved his dogs Nena and Diesel, and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast.

Jerry is survived by his children Gerry (Kristil) Ristow and Jessica (Robin) Briese, his grandchildren Tailynn, Brayden, and Reina, and siblings Jill (Dennis) Jablonski and Paul (Rita) Ristow. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Gerald Sr. and Carol.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, please check www.heritagefuneral.com for more details.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
