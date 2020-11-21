1/
Gerald F. Brehmer
Gerald F. Brehmer

Hartford - "Jerry," "Moose" age 65 passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Son of the late Irene M. (nee Neuman) and George F.; loving partner of Beverly Boettcher; dear brother of Shirley (the late Frederick) Anderson, Marilyn (Robert) Morse, Howard (Debbie), Barbara (special friend Gary Guenthner) Stuettgen. Further survived by many loved relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 12 Noon at the funeral home with Visitation from 10-11:45AM. Interment at 1:30PM in West Granville Cemetery, Milwaukee.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Shimon Funeral Home
NOV
28
Service
12:00 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
NOV
28
Interment
01:30 PM
West Granville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
