Gerald F. Brehmer
Hartford - "Jerry," "Moose" age 65 passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Son of the late Irene M. (nee Neuman) and George F.; loving partner of Beverly Boettcher; dear brother of Shirley (the late Frederick) Anderson, Marilyn (Robert) Morse, Howard (Debbie), Barbara (special friend Gary Guenthner) Stuettgen. Further survived by many loved relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 12 Noon at the funeral home with Visitation from 10-11:45AM. Interment at 1:30PM in West Granville Cemetery, Milwaukee.