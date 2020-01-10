|
Gerald F. "Jerry" Draves Sr.
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 9, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband and best friend of Jeannie for 65 years. Loving father of Dawn (Mark) Wuerl, Diana (Peter) Wellinghoff and Gerald Draves Jr. Dear grandpa of Benjamin (Lucy) Wuerl, Joseph (Brittany) Wuerl, Andrew (Casey) Wellinghoff, Holly Gerhardt, Elizabeth (Jamie) Duklas, Adam (Samantha) Draves, Thomas (Lauren) Wellinghoff and Amie Sundquist. Further survived by 13 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Private burial at Maple Grove Cemetery, Wautoma, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Jerry was a sheet metal worker and a member of the International Association of Sheet Metal Workers Union for 60 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020