Gerald F. "Jerry" Felty
Oak Creek - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 68. Loving husband of Karen for 48 years. Loving father of Scott (Vicky) Felty. Beloved grandpa of Emma, Kaitlyn and Andrew Felty. Brother of Linda Klitzka, John, Tom, Susan and Bob Felty. Son-in-law of Lorraine Paddock. Brother-in-law of Dorothy (Bob) Wavra, Debra Wojcik, Daniel (Barb) Paddock, Marilyn Paddock and Jill Paddock. God-father of Brian (Natalie) Wojcik. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Fredrick and Lecresa, father-in-law Leo Paddock Sr. and brother-in-law Leo Paddock Jr.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons South Shore Chapel, 1314 Mantioba Avenue on Thursday, February 20 from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.
Cars are running well. Kids are good. Vicky's doing well. Thank you dad. We will miss you. You were a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa. Love US.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020