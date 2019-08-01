|
|
Hedtke, Gerald F. "Jerry" Found peace on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 76. Loving husband of Susie (nee Prondzinski) for 47 years. Preceded in death by his parents Ray Hedtke and Louise Bruhn and his brother Bob Hedtcke. Uncle of Tracy (Curt) Yorkey, Kristine (Rich) Schmidt, Ty (Terry) Prondzinski and Lisa Cayer. Further survived by great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Jerry was a Life Member of the South Shore Yacht Club. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Saturday, August 3 from 12 PM - 2 PM. Memorial Service at 2 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019