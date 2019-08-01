Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hedtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald F. Hedtke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald F. Hedtke Notice
Hedtke, Gerald F. "Jerry" Found peace on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 76. Loving husband of Susie (nee Prondzinski) for 47 years. Preceded in death by his parents Ray Hedtke and Louise Bruhn and his brother Bob Hedtcke. Uncle of Tracy (Curt) Yorkey, Kristine (Rich) Schmidt, Ty (Terry) Prondzinski and Lisa Cayer. Further survived by great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Jerry was a Life Member of the South Shore Yacht Club. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Saturday, August 3 from 12 PM - 2 PM. Memorial Service at 2 PM.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline