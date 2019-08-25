|
Stern, Gerald F. "Jerry" Gerald F. Stern passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019, age 91. Loving husband of Nancy, special father of Deborah Groettum, Christine Stern, and Steven Stern (Anne). Grandfather of Martha Krueger (Michael), Andrew Groettum (Lindsey), step grandfather of Nicole Hoshi (Erald) and Amanda McBeath (Chris), beloved GPa of Riley, Dylan, and Sam Krueger, Calvin and Everett Groettum, step-great-grandpa of Altin and Valon Hoshi, Eli, Aiden and Elena McBeath. Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Olga Stern, brother Donald and son-in-law John Groettum. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Jerry was born and raised in Milwaukee and was a graduate of West Division High School. He joined the Navy following graduation and served 2 years on a Destroyer. He then attended Milwaukee State Teachers College (UWM), graduated and followed with his Masters degree. He taught and coached track, football, and gymnastics at Pulaski High School and after 10 years, transferred to Brookfield East High School when the school opened. He was a Biology teacher, coach, became Vice Principal and then Principal, serving there for 23 years. During his years in education, he received awards as a distinguished educator from IDEA and local organizations. Following his teaching career, he continued to be very active in numerous organizations. The Bell Tower Memorial Project, Dept. of Defense Starbase STEM Youth Program, US Navy League, American Legion Post 449, FBI Citizens Academy, UWM Alumni Group. He was honored when Brookfield East renamed their conference center the Stern Excellence Center. He served on the Commissioning Committees for both the USS Freedom LCS1 and the USS Milwaukee LCS5 ships that were commissioned in Milwaukee. Jerry received the UWM Track and Field Bud Haidet Athletics Hall of Fame award in 2012. He proudly participated in a 2013 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. He recently received the 2019 Unsung Hero Integrity Award from the FBI Citizens Academy. Jerry was active in the Republican Party of Waukesha County. He was a true outdoorsman...with many trips to Canada through his life and continued friendships with families there. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls. He was faithful to God, Family and Country. Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, August 30 from 4 PM to 8 PM. Memorials to the Bell Tower Memorial (beltowermemorial.org) and Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (starsandstripeshonorflight.org) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019