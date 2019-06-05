|
Zwolinski, Gerald F. "Mr. Zee" passed away on May 20, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Loving father of Bob (Laura). Proud grandfather of William, Grace, and Katherine. Further survived by his loving cookie, Starr; brother, Jeff; and step-sisters, Shelley (Chuck) Maglio and Sue (Dennis) Orlowski; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Memorial service on Saturday at the funeral home at 11:00AM. Go Brewers!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019