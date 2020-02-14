|
|
Gerald Fishman
Mequon - February 13, 2020, age 86, of Mequon. Loving husband of Carole Fishman (nee Glass). Dear father of Mark (Naureen) Fishman and Howard (Stacey) Fishman. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Jane, and Cole Fishman. Preceded in death by brothers Sheldon and Samuel Fishman. Further survived by sister-in-law Bobbi Fishman, other relatives, and friends.
Graveside services 1 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to or American Diabetes Association.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020