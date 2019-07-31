Services
Gerald Francis "Jerry" Poblocki

Gerald Francis "Jerry" Poblocki Notice
Poblocki, Gerald "Jerry" Francis Passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at home with his loving wife of 68 years and family at his side at the age of 92. Jerry is survived by his cherished wife, Eileen; 3 loving children Marcia Counihan (Dennis); Mark Poblocki (Sue), Paul Poblocki (Colleen), 8 cherished grandchildren (Mike, Katie, Sarah, Joe, Emily, Ben, Sam and Mary) and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings of 6 brothers. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 1:00 pm Funeral Service at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005. A private family burial will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee. Memorials in Jerry's name may be made to the : 620 S. 76th Street #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214. (800) 272-3900

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
