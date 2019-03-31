|
Bey, Gerald G. Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, March 28, 2019, age 78 years. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Podlasinski). Dear father of Nicole (Al) Baker and Kimberly (Jeremy) Dunn. Cherished grandfather of Colton Dunn, Callie Dunn and the late Hailey Dunn. Brother of Donna (Patrick) Hess and the late Sandra (Ken) Chybowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his mother Eleanore. Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Funeral Home 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019