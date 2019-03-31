Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Bey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald G. Bey

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gerald G. Bey Notice
Bey, Gerald G. Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, March 28, 2019, age 78 years. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Podlasinski). Dear father of Nicole (Al) Baker and Kimberly (Jeremy) Dunn. Cherished grandfather of Colton Dunn, Callie Dunn and the late Hailey Dunn. Brother of Donna (Patrick) Hess and the late Sandra (Ken) Chybowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his mother Eleanore. Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Funeral Home 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now