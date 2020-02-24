|
|
Gerald G. Spidell
Longtime resident of West Allis. Passed to Eternal Life, Friday, February 21, 2020, age 85 years. Loving husband and best friend to Karen (nee Van Kylen) for over 65 years. Caring father to Susan (Barry) Sprifke, Patricia (Mark) Eklund, Vicki (Thomas) Glasnovich, Mary Kay Spidell-Chan (Alan), Therese Jo Spidell, Barbara Meyer-Spidell. Proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rosemary Spidell and brother, Richard Spidell. Survived by other family members including brother Thomas (Carol) Spidell, sister Diane (Charles) Wisch and sister-in-law Shirley Spidell, nieces and nephews and many friends. Jerry retired from Jefferson Smurfit Corporation and enjoyed golf, watching sports and playing sheepshead with family and friends at the West Allis Senior Center.
Memorial visitation will be held at Mother of Perpetual Help Church, (1121 S. 116th St.) on Tuesday, March 3, from 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 AM. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family to be used for the advancement of medical research.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020