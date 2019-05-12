|
Droese, Gerald Grahm Gerald G. "Pops" Droese, found peace on May 9, 2019 at the age of 74 years. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce (nee Gerlach) of 47 years. He is the loving father of Craig, Brendt and Paul. Proud Papa of Caitlin Droese, Mandi and Paige Kurth. Also survived by siblings; Bernice Grams, Dale (Kris), Jim, Diane (La Vern) Pomeroy and David (Theresa), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, longtime friends and his Vietnam buddies. He was preceded in death by his mother Hazel, step-father Ed Wiedmeyer, father Clem Droese, brothers; Ronnie, Roger, Harold and Danny, brother-in-law Jerry Grams. Gerald proudly served in Vietnam 212th MPS dog handlers from 1969-1970. He was the service officer with the United Vietnam Veterans of Hartford for many years and the Vietnam Military Police Sentry Dog Alumni. Funeral Services for Gerald will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday May 14th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend) with Military Honors following. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 12:00 pm until time of service. Burial to follow at St. Paul's UCC Cemetery in Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stars and Stripes for Vets or the are appreciated. The family would like to thank Kathy Hospice and Dr. Herdrich and staff for all the care they gave to Gerald.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019