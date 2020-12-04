Gerald "Jerry" GritzmacherWest Allis - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of Shirley for 70 years. Loving father of John (Sue) Gritzmacher, Jean (Dave) Klement, Nancy (Kevin) Baaske, Lorie (Alvin) Harvey, Dennis (Barbara) Gritzmacher, Sally (Paul) Krickeberg, Terry (Ronald) Bienert, Cindy (Robert) Verzal, Cathy (Paul) Meier and Tim (Linda) Gritzmacher. Jerry is also loved and will be missed by 32 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sons Randy, Bill and David.Jerry was owner/proprietor of Mr. G's Printing and Rubber Stamps.Private family services were held at Holy Assumption Parish.