March 24, 2020, age 88, of Milwaukee. Preceded in death by parents Morris and Libbie, and son-in-law, Jim Katz. Loving husband of Myrna Grossman. Dear father of Mari S. (Bill Kravit) Katz, Lisa A. (Jeff) Anderson and David M. (Elizabeth Bradburn) Grossman. Treasured grandfather of Sarah (Josh), Rebecca (Will), Aimee, Jenna, Adam, Lydia, Joseph and Audrey. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Jerry graduated from Washington High School in 1949, went on to UW Madison, and graduated from UW-Law School in 1955. He married Myrna, his wife and companion for 65 years, in 1955 and then moved to Europe to serve in the US Army as a legal specialist. Upon his return, Jerry began his career as an attorney, but pivoted to the financial services industry shortly thereafter where he held various positions until he retired as a regional head of financial planning at E. F. Hutton. In the later stages of his career and into retirement, Jerry served as a professional arbitrator for the brokerage industry. Jerry is fondly remembered for his sense of humor, as an avid cyclist, an energetic dancer, and of course his jump roping. The family would like to thank Tobey Belmont for all the time and love she devoted in making Jerry's last years as comfortable and rewarding as possible, along with the staff at the Jewish Home whose tireless efforts kept the family secure in knowing his care was handled.
With respect to the unusual time we live in, private services have been held. The family would appreciate memorials to the Jewish Home, 1414 N Prospect, Milwaukee, WI 53202, or the Jewish Community Pantry 2930 W Center St., Milwaukee, WI 53210.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020