Gerald H. AdrianCedarburg - November 18, 2020, age 82 years. He is now with his Heavenly Father because of the love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Devoted husband of Donna (nee Lawonn). Loving father of Charles (Gretchen), Pamela (Monty) Hunt, Andrew (Cathy), and Kristina (Philip) Eckert. Beloved grandpa of Lucas, Kyra, Keely, Nathan, Cooper, Eric, Nicholas, Adrianna (Matt), Isabella, and Callahan. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation Saturday, December 5, from 11:00 AM -1:30 PM at Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church, 247 S. Main St., Thiensville, followed by a Funeral Service at 2 PM.