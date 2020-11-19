1/1
Gerald H. Adrian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald H. Adrian

Cedarburg - November 18, 2020, age 82 years. He is now with his Heavenly Father because of the love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Devoted husband of Donna (nee Lawonn). Loving father of Charles (Gretchen), Pamela (Monty) Hunt, Andrew (Cathy), and Kristina (Philip) Eckert. Beloved grandpa of Lucas, Kyra, Keely, Nathan, Cooper, Eric, Nicholas, Adrianna (Matt), Isabella, and Callahan. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, December 5, from 11:00 AM -1:30 PM at Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church, 247 S. Main St., Thiensville, followed by a Funeral Service at 2 PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka-Densow Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved