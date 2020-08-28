1/
Gerald H. Bergman
Gerald H. Bergman

Oconomowoc - Born to Eternal Life on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Imogen Bergman. Loving father of Linda Bergman and Michael (Brigid) Bergman. Proud grandfather of Lucas, Elliot, Molly, and Logan. He will also be deeply missed by many other relatives and friends.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK- CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS (13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield) from 12:00 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. Inurnment to follow.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
