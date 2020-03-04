Services
Gerald H. Hohnstein

Gerald H. Hohnstein Notice
Gerald H. Hohnstein

Waterford - Age 78. Born into eternal life March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly for 31 years. Dearest father of Debbie (Darryl) Michlig, Jackie (Erik) Blankenberg, Cheryl (Jorge) Diaz, and Michael Hohnstein. Blessed with step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 145 S. 6th street, Waterford on Tuesday, March 10th from 9 AM to 10:45 AM. Funeral Service 11 AM with luncheon to follow at church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
