Gerald H. Kloppenburg "Jerry"
Joined his loving wife of 59 years, Jean (nee Beecher), on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 83. Dear father of Mark (Carolyn), Barbara (John) Gesme, the late Lisa (Michael) Wilbrandt, the late David, John (Terri) and Julie (Donald) Severson. He will be greatly missed by his 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Memorial gathering at the funeral home on Wednesday February 26th, 4:00- 6:45PM. Funeral Service at 7:00PM. See funeral home website for full notice.
Rest now Papa, we love you.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020