Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Kloppenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald H. "Jerry" Kloppenburg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald H. "Jerry" Kloppenburg Notice
Gerald H. Kloppenburg "Jerry"

Joined his loving wife of 59 years, Jean (nee Beecher), on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 83. Dear father of Mark (Carolyn), Barbara (John) Gesme, the late Lisa (Michael) Wilbrandt, the late David, John (Terri) and Julie (Donald) Severson. He will be greatly missed by his 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Memorial gathering at the funeral home on Wednesday February 26th, 4:00- 6:45PM. Funeral Service at 7:00PM. See funeral home website for full notice.

Rest now Papa, we love you.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline