Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hollweck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Hollweck

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gerald Hollweck Notice
Hollweck, Gerald Gerald "Gerry" Hollweck passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness surrounded by family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Doris Hollweck. Cherished father of Christopher (Donna) Slater, the late Linda (Anderson) Jackson, Linda (Kenneth) Balfanz, James (Milena) Vohla, Nancy Smith, and Lisa Skiff. Adored grandfather of Zachary and Savannah Slater, Rachel, Juliane, the late Anthony, and Edward Jackson, Diane (Kyle) Gunby, Melissa and Jennifer Balfanz, Jakob and Louis Smith, Nicholas Hollweck, Matthew, Ryan, and Elizabeth Skiff. Dear brother of the late Curtis (the late Rosemarie) Hollweck, Gail (Peter) Duecker, and Joseph (Julia) Hollweck. Dear brother-in-law of and the late Phillip Bertoni, Louis (the late Dolores) Bertoni, Angelo (Joan) Bertoni, Carol (Robert) Tollefson, Kathleen (Edward) Muencheberg. Further survived by 6 great-grandchildren, extended family, and many friends. Gerry was born in North Dakota. His family later moved to Milwaukee where he grew up on the lower east side. In his younger years, he served as an altar boy at St. John's Cathedral. He also helped at his family's rooming house that his grandmother owned. Gerry took part in the everyday chores which included; cooking and cleaning. Gerry attended and graduated high school from St. Francis Minor Seminary. After completing high school, Gerry served in Korea as a United States Air Force veteran. After completing his time in the military he went to work for the City of Milwaukee. He retired from the City of Milwaukee after 32 years of service as an electrician. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and visiting family and friends. He further enjoyed multiple family events which included a Brewers game, but also loved every Saturday breakfast he got with his pals. A kind man, with a generous and gentle heart, will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Memorial Visitation FRIDAY, March 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at ST. MATTHEW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 9303 S. Chicago Rd. Oak Creek, WI 53154. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM . Private inurnment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now