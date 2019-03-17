|
Hollweck, Gerald Gerald "Gerry" Hollweck passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness surrounded by family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Doris Hollweck. Cherished father of Christopher (Donna) Slater, the late Linda (Anderson) Jackson, Linda (Kenneth) Balfanz, James (Milena) Vohla, Nancy Smith, and Lisa Skiff. Adored grandfather of Zachary and Savannah Slater, Rachel, Juliane, the late Anthony, and Edward Jackson, Diane (Kyle) Gunby, Melissa and Jennifer Balfanz, Jakob and Louis Smith, Nicholas Hollweck, Matthew, Ryan, and Elizabeth Skiff. Dear brother of the late Curtis (the late Rosemarie) Hollweck, Gail (Peter) Duecker, and Joseph (Julia) Hollweck. Dear brother-in-law of and the late Phillip Bertoni, Louis (the late Dolores) Bertoni, Angelo (Joan) Bertoni, Carol (Robert) Tollefson, Kathleen (Edward) Muencheberg. Further survived by 6 great-grandchildren, extended family, and many friends. Gerry was born in North Dakota. His family later moved to Milwaukee where he grew up on the lower east side. In his younger years, he served as an altar boy at St. John's Cathedral. He also helped at his family's rooming house that his grandmother owned. Gerry took part in the everyday chores which included; cooking and cleaning. Gerry attended and graduated high school from St. Francis Minor Seminary. After completing high school, Gerry served in Korea as a United States Air Force veteran. After completing his time in the military he went to work for the City of Milwaukee. He retired from the City of Milwaukee after 32 years of service as an electrician. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and visiting family and friends. He further enjoyed multiple family events which included a Brewers game, but also loved every Saturday breakfast he got with his pals. A kind man, with a generous and gentle heart, will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Memorial Visitation FRIDAY, March 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at ST. MATTHEW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 9303 S. Chicago Rd. Oak Creek, WI 53154. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM . Private inurnment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
