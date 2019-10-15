Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Drive
Hartland, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Drive
Hartland, WI
Gerald J. "Jerry" Bowers

Gerald J. "Jerry" Bowers Notice
Gerald J. Bowers "Jerry"

Formerly of Hartland, passed away peacefully October 13, 2019 at the age of 85.

Jerry was a longtime diesel instructor at MATC and after retirement taught computers at St. Charles Catholic School.

Preceded in death by his wife Patricia. Survived by his children Karen Bowers, Kay (Mike) Crivello, Mark (Judy) Bowers and Kristin (Bill) Reukauf. Further survived by his grandchildren Katie, Chopper, Shelby, Willie, Megan and Abby.

Funeral Mass 11 AM on Saturday at St. Charles Catholic Church 313 Circle Drive, Hartland. Final rest St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation will be at church from 10 AM until the time of the Mass. If desired, memorials may be made to the Flambeau Home Health & Hospice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
