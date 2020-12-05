1/
Gerald J. "Jerry" Kernan
Joined his beloved wife of 65 years Irene December 1, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved father of Kristine (Orlando) Moreira, the late Kerry (the late Jeff) Martin, Tim Kernan and the late Mary Daul. Loving grandfather of Jason (Holly) Rollins, Aaron Budny, Karly (David) Steinhage, Kendra (Jon) Tredeman, Shannon Kernan, Riane (Jeff) Davis, Justin (Sara) Daul and Halle Daul. Brother of Michael Kernan. Preceded in death by his brother Patrick and sisters Mary Connelly and Ann Alfke. Further survived by 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends. Veteran of the United States Army. Retiree of the Milwaukee Police Department and the United States Coast Guard. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 9:00 am until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project in Jerry's name appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
DEC
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
