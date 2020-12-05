Joined his beloved wife of 65 years Irene December 1, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved father of Kristine (Orlando) Moreira, the late Kerry (the late Jeff) Martin, Tim Kernan and the late Mary Daul. Loving grandfather of Jason (Holly) Rollins, Aaron Budny, Karly (David) Steinhage, Kendra (Jon) Tredeman, Shannon Kernan, Riane (Jeff) Davis, Justin (Sara) Daul and Halle Daul. Brother of Michael Kernan. Preceded in death by his brother Patrick and sisters Mary Connelly and Ann Alfke. Further survived by 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends. Veteran of the United States Army. Retiree of the Milwaukee Police Department and the United States Coast Guard. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 9:00 am until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project
in Jerry's name appreciated.