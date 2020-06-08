Gerald J. LevyFox Point - Jerry passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, after a short battle with an aggressive form of kidney cancer. Loving husband of Ellin Levy (nee Saffro). Cherished father of Jill (Steve Aschkenase) Belconis and Doug (Patti) Levy. Adorning grandfather of Alex (Emma), Belconis, Sam (Emily Dineen) Belconis, and Rachel (Jonathan Watrach) Belconis; Michelle (Jim Panella) Levy, Jeffrey (Jessica Kendzor) Levy, and Max Levy. Treasured great-grandfather of Henry Belconis. Devoted brother of Jim (Jane) Levy. Further survived by other relatives and dear friends.Jerry grew up in Chicago. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois and a law degree from Northwestern University. While in law school, he was set up on a blind date with his future wife, Ellin. Their loving relationship lasted 65 wonderful years.Following service in the Air Force, Jerry and Ellin settled in Milwaukee. He joined Guaranty, the savings and loan his wife's grandfather founded. The S&L had one office, 3 employees, a few hundred customers and a mission of assisting immigrants and underserved families in the city of Milwaukee. Under Jerry's leadership, Guaranty grew to serve over 250,000 customers nationwide while continuing its mission of assisting the underserved with their financial needs.Private graveside services. A virtual memorial service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT. Please contact Jerrylevymemorial@gmail.com for more information. Memorials to Milwaukee Art Museum, ACTS Housing, or Diverse & Resilient.