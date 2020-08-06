1/1
Gerald J. "Jerry" Menting
Gerald "Jerry" J. Menting

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 5, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Oberbrunner) for 56 years. Loving father of Ruth, Jhennifer, Kathryn, and Stephen (Virginia). Proud grandfather of Cate and Nolan. Dear brother-in-law of Jane (Dan) Heath and Robert Oberbrunner. Preceded in death by his siblings Betty, Larry, and Tim. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

After retirement, Jerry volunteered at the Riverwest Food Pantry. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Czestochowa- Our Lady of Divine Providence.

Memorials to the Riverwest Food Pantry are appreciated.

Private services were held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
