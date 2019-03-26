|
Patterson, Gerald J. "Jerry" Passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at age 90 and was reunited with his loved ones. He is survived by his children; Jeff (JoAnn), Michael, Jaclyn (Earl) Lemieux, and Scott. He is further survived by his sister, additional family and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 27 from 10-1pm. Words of Remembrance at 1pm. Burial at Valhalla Cemetery. Please see Krause website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019