Gerald J. Patterson

Gerald J. Patterson Notice
Patterson, Gerald J. "Jerry" Passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at age 90 and was reunited with his loved ones. He is survived by his children; Jeff (JoAnn), Michael, Jaclyn (Earl) Lemieux, and Scott. He is further survived by his sister, additional family and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 27 from 10-1pm. Words of Remembrance at 1pm. Burial at Valhalla Cemetery. Please see Krause website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
