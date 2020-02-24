|
|
Gerald J. "Ger" Woodford
Milwaukee - Joined the Lord of our Father on the 17th of February 2020. Ger was a great guy and will truly be missed by everyone who knew him. Even though Ger, was an introvert, if you knew him, you really knew him. A very witty and intelligent person, Ger's sense of humor was the kind of humor that truly made you laugh. Ger worked for many years in the factory industry and his last position was working for Capital Stamping Inc. as a setup and Press Punch Operator. He played basketball weekly for recreation and was an avid pool player and competed in many tournaments at the famous Milwaukee bar the Landmark. Ger loved classic films of all genres and had a great love for classic Rock 'N Roll music. His favorite bands were ELO and Queen. Ger could be very generous to many of his family and friends. Paying for a large bill at an expensive restaurant and giving expensive gifts to people that meant so much to him.
Ger is survived by his family, his mother Geraldine F. Woodford, his sister Laura Donzelli (Kurt), his sister Karen Palmer, his brother Mark Woodford, his twin brothers Brian and Bruce Woodford, and his brother Anthony Woodford. Nieces, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated. Ger touched so many lives in so many ways. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020