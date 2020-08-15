1/
Gerald "Jerry" Jacobs
Gerald "Jerry" Jacobs

Born to Eternal Life on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Patricia. Dear father of Jerry (Helene) Jacobs, Julie Jacobs, Corinna (Ed) O'Neill and James Jacobs. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation to be held on Wednesday August 19th at the FUNERAL HOME from 12PM-2PM with a Funeral Service at 2PM. Entombment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. Jerry fought his illness and cancer courageously for over 40 years.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
