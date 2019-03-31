Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Jahnke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Jahnke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gerald "Jerry" Jahnke Notice
Jahnke, Gerald "Jerry" Passed away peacefully on Tues. March 26, 2019 age 87. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty. Loving father of Jeff (Cindy), Mark, Rick and Kevin (Kerry) Jahnke. Proud grandpa of Jess (Sean), Kate, Kristin and Zack. Jerry will be remembered by his great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Jerry retired after 37 1/2 years of dedicated service from General Electric. Visitation will be held on Tues April 2 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis from 10AM-11AM. Funeral Service Celebrated at 11AM. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery. To receive this obit text 1840633 to 414-301-6422.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now