Jahnke, Gerald "Jerry" Passed away peacefully on Tues. March 26, 2019 age 87. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty. Loving father of Jeff (Cindy), Mark, Rick and Kevin (Kerry) Jahnke. Proud grandpa of Jess (Sean), Kate, Kristin and Zack. Jerry will be remembered by his great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Jerry retired after 37 1/2 years of dedicated service from General Electric. Visitation will be held on Tues April 2 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis from 10AM-11AM. Funeral Service Celebrated at 11AM. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery. To receive this obit text 1840633 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019