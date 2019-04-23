|
Lapins, Gerald Jerry Gerald "Jerry" Lapins, age 97, of Mequon, WI, formerly of Highland Park, IL; served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a Bronze Star Recipient; beloved husband of the late Beverly Lapins; loving father of Valerie Lapins and Amy (Michael Gonzales) Lapins; dear father-in-law of Brian Black; adored Papa of Molly (Stuart) Jenkins, Stephanie (Andrew) Katz, Michael and Caroline Black, Sean, Jill and Dana O'Brien; proud Zayde of Leo; devoted son of the late Daniel and Bessie Lapins; cherished brother of Sorrell "Sooky" (Lona) Lapins and the late Conrad "Connie" (late Ann) Lapins; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Jerry was a loyal and passionate long-time Chicago Cubs fan. Service Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to North Suburban Synagogue Beth El or Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid, 6880 N. Green Bay Ave., Glendale, WI 53209. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019